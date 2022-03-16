Nappi

TOMMY NAPPI is leaving ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP to pursue new opportunities effective MAY 1st. The announcement was made to the staff via Co- Pres./MIKE EASTERLIN in an email TODAY (3/16).

EASTERLIN wrote, " While it’s disappointing to see him go, TOMMY is one of the best in the business and I know he’ll continue to do great things. I began working with TOMMY when he joined the ROADRUNNER promotion staff as VP/Pop Promotion in 2012. He was subsequently elevated to SVP/Pop/Dance Promotion before making the transition over to the ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP upon its launch in 2018. Some of his many promotion highlights include #1 records at Pop from CHARLI XCX, PANIC! AT THE DISCO, CLEAN BANDIT, and TWENTY ONE PILOTS, along with five #1 records from JOEL CORRY at Dance."

He added, “TOMMY has played a pivotal role in our success, beginning at ROADRUNNER and now ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP, and I can’t thank him enough. He truly understands modern day promotion – whether its analyzing research or breaking down streaming figures or interpreting SHAZAM data – and brings an unparalleled passion that has resulted in a track record of scoring hits that speaks for itself. I wish him all the best in this next chapter.”

Reach Tommy at (401) 744-9245





« see more Net News