COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" local host JO ANN ALLEN has announced her retirement after TOMORROW's show (3/18). The longtime public radio personality will be replaced by WESTERN SLOPE COMMUNICATIONS Adult Hits KRVG-K292CY (95.5 THE RIVER)/GLENWOOD SPRINGS-ASPEN, CO manager NATHAN HEFFEL, returning to CPR on TUESDAY (3/22). ALLEN, a veteran of WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK, WHYY/PHILADELPHIA, KPBS/SAN DIEGO, and WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO, will continue to host the podcast "BEEN THERE DONE THAT."

"I figured I'd have to be dragged out of the newsroom kicking and screaming when the time came to hang up my microphone. But to my pleasant surprise, I am looking forward to spending my time not having to pay close attention to the news every day,” said ALLEN. “I will miss being on the radio and the many friends I've made at CPR. I'm immensely grateful to the listeners of CPR and other public media stations for the support I've been given over the years."

“JO ANN ALLEN is the quintessential public radio journalist,” said CPR NEWS Exec. Editor KEVIN DALE. “She put her heart and soul into informing the audience every day. She held herself to the highest standards, and she held us to the same high standards. She's a great colleague, and we're really going to miss her.”

"I'm humbled and honored to be joining COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO again as the host of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, following in the footsteps of JO ANN ALLEN, an iconic voice of CPR NEWS and such a great friend,” said HEFFEL. “I'm so excited to bring my own touch and flair to guide listeners through the news of the day, be it the weather or breaking news. I hope to be a trusted friend and steady voice every weekday afternoon here on CPR NEWS."

