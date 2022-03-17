Woods

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION, parent company of the Contemporary Christian K-LOVE and Worship AIR1 radio networks, has named NISSAN NORTH AMERICA, INC. General Counsel/Secretary TODD WOODS as Chief Legal Officer.



“It’s a time of exciting and positive change for EMF as it relocates from CALIFORNIA to the NASHVILLE area, plus as it expands new distribution platforms to include podcasts, film, books and more,” said WOODS. “I believe my experience with global corporations that also expanded their scope has prepared me to benefit EMF. I plan to create consistent systems and enhance compliance practices to help guide the organization through this season of growth and change.”



EMF CEO BILL REEVES added, “In TODD WOODS, EMF gains a senior colleague who shares our faith and mission, understands the needs of a growing family of companies and is deeply experienced at helping teams navigate transition and compliance. We are blessed to have him.”

