Renews With NIA

NIA BROADCASTING has reached agreement to remain the Spanish-language radio network producer and distributor for TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS football for two more seasons. NIA's Regional Mexican WTMP-F (LA INVASORA 96)/DADE CITY-TAMPA is the flagship fot the Spanish-language BUCS RADIO NETWORK.

CARLOS BOHORQUEZ and former BUCS kicker MARTIN GRAMATICA are returning to call the action (and TOM BRADY's return) along with the addition of GRAMATICA's brother SANTIAGO GRAMATICA.

