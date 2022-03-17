Reid

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL has named KATIE REID as the new SVP/Market Manager for its DENVER cluster, which includes Country KYGO, AC KOSI, and KKFN (104.3 The Fan)/KEPN-A (ESPN DENVER). REID replaces BOB CALL, who recently retired after more than 50 years in the radio industry (NET NEWS 10/28/21).

Most recently, REID was with COX MEDIA GROUP as VP/GM of its radio stations in JACKSONVILLE, FL. She also served as the Executive Director/Revenue, supporting sales teams across the company.

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Pres. DARRELL BROWN said, “KATIE is a dynamic leader who knows how to focus on priorities and grow business. I believe her experience will position our stations for long-term success in DENVER.”

EVP/Regional Media Operations SCOTT SUTHERLAND added, “We are excited to utilize KATIE’s many talents and know that she will help our DENVER stations strengthen their brands."

REID said, “I am honored to be joining the BONNEVILLE team and work with these legendary brands. The DENVER team continues to deliver excellent results and I am excited for this next chapter.”

