Adds Latina Podcasters Network

POD DIGITAL MEDIA has acquired exclusive ad sales rights for the LATINA PODCASTERS NETWORK, adding 50 podcasts to its roster.

"You can buy views, you can buy clicks, but you can't buy culture," said POD DIGITAL MEDIA CEO GARY COLCHY. "We're thrilled to gain the exclusive rights to 50 Latina, Latino, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ podcasts to our networks such as EMPODERA LATINA, CUENTO CRIMEN TRUE CRIME PODCAST, and SIPPIN TEA WITH JOEY AND MARIE. Ultimately, we represent culture and the LATINA PODCASTERS NETWORK believes in our mission."

"I'm proud to announce that LATINA PODCASTERS NETWORK will be working with POD DIGITAL MEDIA, GARY and his team to connect the podcasters on our network to monetization opportunities," said LATINA PODCASTERS CEO RITA BAUTISTA. "PDM understands how to value the importance of an authentic connection for brands and advertisers to our culture through the voices of our podcasters. We look forward to growing our relationship throughout the years to come."

« see more Net News