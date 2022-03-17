Croshaw

Former MARKETRON NXT Product Specialist and E TRAFFIC DIRECTOR Founder/CEO COLE CROSHAW has been named Dir./Traffic Operations at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to lead traffic operations for BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP,” said CROSHAW. “BEASLEY always brought challenging projects to me as a MARKETRON customer, and I’m looking forward to contributing my technology and broadcast knowledge in a focused way to create winning and profitable solutions for a prestigious media company.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome COLE to the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP family,” said CFO MARIE TEDESCO. “His leadership and vast experience made him the perfect choice to take our company’s traffic operations to the next level and beyond.”

