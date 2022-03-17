-
Triton Digital February Podcast Report Led Again By Stitcher, 'NPR News Now,' 'Crime Junkie'
by Perry Michael Simon
March 18, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
TRITON DIGITAL's latest U.S. Podcast Report for FEBRUARY 2022 had SIRIUSXM's STITCHER MEDIA once again atop the Top Networks chart ranked by average weekly downloads, with AUDACY and NPR swapping places to finish second and third, respectively. The top podcasts list saw the top six shows remain in place, followed by the entry of "LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT," now with STITCHER after being exclusive to SPOTIFY for the past few years. The measurement does not include all networks or shows; notably, iHEARTMEDIA (TRITON's owner), SPOTIFY, and THE NEW YORK TIMES are among those not listed. FOr FEBRUARY, FOX NEWS AUDIO and its, normally appearing among the top 20, are not on the list at all, although TRITON did not indicate whether the non-measurement is temporary or permanent.
The top 20 networks by average weekly downloads:
1. STITCHER
2. AUDACY
3. NPR
4. CUMULUS
5. AUDIOBOOM
6. WONDERY
7. NBCUNIVERSAL
8. PARAMOUNT
9. WARNERMEDIA
10. KAST MEDIA
11. SALEM
12. ALL THINGS COMEDY
13. THE ROOST
14. CBC/RADIO-CANADA
15. BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL
16. HEADGUM
17. BEASLEY
18. PRISA RADIO
19. FOCUS ON THE FAMILY
20. SPOKENLAYER
The top 20 networks by average weekly users:
1. STITCHER
2. AUDACY
3. NPR
4. AUDIOBOOM
5. WONDERY
6. CUMULUS
7. NBCUNIVERSAL
8. WARNERMEDIA
9. KAST MEDIA
10. PARAMOUNT
11. ALL THINGS COMEDY
12. THE ROOST
13. SALEM
14. HEADGUM
15. CBC/RADIO-CANADA
16. BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL
17. BEASLEY
18. SPOKENLAYER
19. PRISA RADIO
20. SONORO GLOBAL MEDIA CORP.
The top 20 podcasts by average weekly downloads:
1. NPR NEWS NOW
2. CRIME JUNKIE
3. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW
4. UP FIRST
5. DATELINE NBC
6. MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST
7. LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT
8. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW
9. MY FAVORITE MURDER
10. POD SAVE AMERICA
11. FRESH AIR
12. SMARTLESS
13. THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOW
14. NPR POLITICS PODCAST
15. PLANET MONEY
16. CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND
17. MARK LEVIN PODCAST
18. CNN 5 THINGS
19. HIDDEN BRAIN
20. OFFICE LADIES
The top 20 podcasts by average weekly users:
1. CRIME JUNKIE
2. UP FIRST
3. MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST
4. NPR NEWS NOW
5. DATELINE NBC
6. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW
7. MY FAVORITE MURDER
8. SMARTLESS
9. POD SAVE AMERICA
10. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW
11. CNN 5 THINGS
12. OFFICE LADIES
13. LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT
14. WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME!
15. CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND
16. FRESH AIR
17. PLANET MONEY
18. HIDDEN BRAIN
19. 2 BEARS, 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER
20. WE CAN DO HARD THINGS WITH GLENNON DOYLE