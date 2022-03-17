Podcast Rankings

TRITON DIGITAL's latest U.S. Podcast Report for FEBRUARY 2022 had SIRIUSXM's STITCHER MEDIA once again atop the Top Networks chart ranked by average weekly downloads, with AUDACY and NPR swapping places to finish second and third, respectively. The top podcasts list saw the top six shows remain in place, followed by the entry of "LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT," now with STITCHER after being exclusive to SPOTIFY for the past few years. The measurement does not include all networks or shows; notably, iHEARTMEDIA (TRITON's owner), SPOTIFY, and THE NEW YORK TIMES are among those not listed. FOr FEBRUARY, FOX NEWS AUDIO and its, normally appearing among the top 20, are not on the list at all, although TRITON did not indicate whether the non-measurement is temporary or permanent.

The top 20 networks by average weekly downloads:

1. STITCHER

2. AUDACY

3. NPR

4. CUMULUS

5. AUDIOBOOM

6. WONDERY

7. NBCUNIVERSAL

8. PARAMOUNT

9. WARNERMEDIA

10. KAST MEDIA

11. SALEM

12. ALL THINGS COMEDY

13. THE ROOST

14. CBC/RADIO-CANADA

15. BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL

16. HEADGUM

17. BEASLEY

18. PRISA RADIO

19. FOCUS ON THE FAMILY

20. SPOKENLAYER

The top 20 networks by average weekly users:

1. STITCHER

2. AUDACY

3. NPR

4. AUDIOBOOM

5. WONDERY

6. CUMULUS

7. NBCUNIVERSAL

8. WARNERMEDIA

9. KAST MEDIA

10. PARAMOUNT

11. ALL THINGS COMEDY

12. THE ROOST

13. SALEM

14. HEADGUM

15. CBC/RADIO-CANADA

16. BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL

17. BEASLEY

18. SPOKENLAYER

19. PRISA RADIO

20. SONORO GLOBAL MEDIA CORP.

The top 20 podcasts by average weekly downloads:

1. NPR NEWS NOW

2. CRIME JUNKIE

3. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

4. UP FIRST

5. DATELINE NBC

6. MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST

7. LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT

8. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW

9. MY FAVORITE MURDER

10. POD SAVE AMERICA

11. FRESH AIR

12. SMARTLESS

13. THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOW

14. NPR POLITICS PODCAST

15. PLANET MONEY

16. CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND

17. MARK LEVIN PODCAST

18. CNN 5 THINGS

19. HIDDEN BRAIN

20. OFFICE LADIES

The top 20 podcasts by average weekly users:

1. CRIME JUNKIE

2. UP FIRST

3. MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST

4. NPR NEWS NOW

5. DATELINE NBC

6. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

7. MY FAVORITE MURDER

8. SMARTLESS

9. POD SAVE AMERICA

10. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW

11. CNN 5 THINGS

12. OFFICE LADIES

13. LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT

14. WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME!

15. CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND

16. FRESH AIR

17. PLANET MONEY

18. HIDDEN BRAIN

19. 2 BEARS, 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER

20. WE CAN DO HARD THINGS WITH GLENNON DOYLE

