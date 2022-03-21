-
WXUS (US102.3)/Ocala, FL's Barry Michaels Celebrates 50 Years In Broadcasting
by Shawn Reed
March 21, 2022
-
ALL ACCESS congratulates JVC BROADCASTING Country/Classic Rock hybrid WXUS (US102.3)/OCALA, FL morning man BARRY MICHAELS on his 50th year in broadcasting. MICHAELS also pulls a midday shift on sister WXUS-HD2 (TRUE OLDIES Y100.1)/OCALA.
MICHAELS has prior career stops in PHOENIX, MIAMI, BALTIMORE, and DALLAS. The VIRGINIA native also worked mornings for the ABC RADIO NETWORKS.
