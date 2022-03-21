Moote

In a move unrelated to last week's shift to a gold-based format (NET NEWS 3/17), CUMULUS MEDIA Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) morning co-host BRIAN MOOTE will be departing to relocate back to ATLANTA. Co-host TARA WARD remains, and a replacement for MOOTE is being sought. MOOTE will remain with the station for a time during the search.

MOOTE, a standup comic and former cast member and writer on MTV's "MONEY FROM STRANGERS," joined 99.5 THE WOLF in 2020 (NET NEWS 3/3/20) after co-hosting mornings on ENTERCOM KAMP Top 40 (AMP 97.1)/LOS ANGELES. He was also previously a co-host of the nationally syndicated "THE BERT SHOW."

The job description says, "Experienced Country hosts encouraged to apply but if you’re a CHR/Hot AC or AC personality with an interest in Country, we’d love to hear from you too. Never done mornings? No problem, show us you know how to do big personality radio." Apply for the job here.

« see more Net News