Flat River Band (L-R): Andy, Dennijo and Chad Sitze (Photo: Bill McClintic - 90 East Photography)

Country trio FLAT RIVER BAND has signed with DOC GONZALES' TRIPLE CROWN MANAGEMENT. Comprised of brothers CHAD, ANDY and DENNIJO SITZE, the band has released a five-song EP, “Sights and Sounds,” which includes current single “I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love.”

“I am very lucky and honored to be a part of the careers of these very talented brothers, and together we can move forward to the next level with FLAT RIVER BAND and a new SPRING single on the way,” said GONZALES.

“We are looking forward to working with TRIPLE CROWN MANAGEMENT and sharing our talents to a larger audience and new opportunities,” said the band in a prepared statement. “DOC’s past record reflects his dedication to his clients and his ability to take them beyond expectations.”

