Unlimited Samples For Two Hours!

LOCAL MEDIA Alternative XTRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO's annual craft beer and music festival, "BEERX," will return on AUGUST 20th, this year at WATERFRONT PARK, where NATHANIEL RATELIFF AND THE NIGHT SWEATS will headline the event and over 100 beers from more than 50 local and regional breweries will be available. The bill will also include CHICANO BATMAN, PACHYMAN, and local acts SMOKE & MIRRORS SOUND SYSTEM and LOS TORTUGAS.

General admission tickets include unlimited beer samples for two hours, with VIP passes including one-hour early entry, a private main stage viewing area with exclusive BALLAST POINT beer and free bottled water.

Get tickets here.

