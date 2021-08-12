Hello Sunshine to produce feature film of "Run, Rose, Run"

DOLLY PARTON and JAMES PATTERSON have partnered with REESE WITHERSPOON's production company, HELLO SUNSHINE, to turn their NEW YORK TIMES bestselling book, "RUN, ROSE, RUN," into a feature film, which PARTON will star in. The novel was published earlier this month.

Set in NASHVILLE, "Run, Rose, Run" tells the story of "a young woman who comes to Country music’s capital city to pursue her music-making dreams," according to PR materials. "The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide. But the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future—even if it means destroying everything she has worked for" (NET NEWS 8/12/2021).

"Growing up in NASHVILLE, I’ve loved DOLLY since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage," said NASHVILLE native WITHERSPOON. "Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds - as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being - DOLLY PARTON is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere. My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading 'Run, Rose, Run,' a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn't put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and JAMES to bring this remarkable story to the screen."

“It has been a joy working with DOLLY PARTON on this book," said PATTERSON, who will be a producer on the film alongside PARTON. "It’s a great story that we are both proud of. And, in partnership with REESE WITHERSPOON and HELLO SUNSHINE, we will produce a great movie.”

“I'm proud, excited and honored to be working with my good friend REESE WITHERSPOON and HELLO SUNSHINE on the movie of 'Run, Rose, Run' from the novel I co-wrote with JAMES PATTERSON," said PARTON. "JAMES and I love REESE, and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team."

