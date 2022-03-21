-
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON's next Town Hall broadcast will look at the effect of the pandemic on education.
"Class Disrupted -- Pandemic Leaning Loss" will air THURSDAY (3/24), with ERIC SCOTT hosting a panel including MOUNT OLIVE SCHOOL DISTRICT Superintendent ROBERT ZYWICKI; JERSEYCAN Sr. Advisor JANELLEN DUFFY; THE COLLEGE OF NEW JERSEY Pres. KATHRYN FOSTER; NEW JERSEY COALITION FOR BULLYING AWARENESS AND PREVENTION Founder STUART GREEN; and retired teacher LESLIE MANGOLD.
“Nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has caused significant learning issues for NEW JERSEY school kids,” said SCOTT. “Some may never catch up.”