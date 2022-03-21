There Is A Lot To Learn At This Session

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is just around the corner – APRIL 21st & 22nd – in a unique virtual setting that saves you money on airplanes, hotels, food, and transportation – all for $175 ($100 if you are out of work) for nine sessions each day that you can watch on up to two devices anywhere that you want.

Then, on APRIL 25th, you can watch all of the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 sessions on-demand anytime you want, as many times as you want.

With 86 amazing speakers set to share their knowledge please register now for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, right here.

2022 can be a year of positive change in our industry - but only if we align our programming and sales offerings with the convenience, control, and customization that today’s audiences and advertisers expect. Inaction is no longer an option.

Playlisting, Podcasting, Video - Omni-Channel Branding From Futuri Media

You can learn a lot at each of our sessions! One of our most unique presentations is the “Playlisting, Podcasting, Video, Oh My! Building Your Omni-Channel Brand” session set for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20th, 2:00p – 2:45p and brought to you by INTERSCOPE, GEFFEN, A&M RECORDS.

Remember when “audio” = “radio,” video = “TV” or “movies,” and consumers had limited control over their entertainment options? Yeah, that’s definitely not the case anymore, especially with younger audiences. For audio brands to be future-proof, the #1 thing they can do is to focus on using their talented teams to create a truly omni-channel brand that engages their audiences on their terms, while figuring out how to align their revenue models with this long-discussed -- but really here now! -- reality.

From the art and science of playlisting, to the role video should play in your content strategy, to how to meaningfully take advantage of podcasting without blowing up your broadcast brand, this session will focus on what it takes to evolve into a truly omni-channel brand -- and how to make money on it, too.

Moderated by DANIEL ANSTANDIG, President/CEO FUTURI MEDIA, this session includes:

•ALISSA POLLACK, EVP/Global Music Marketing, iHEARTMEDIA

•MARK ADAMS, iHEARTMEDIA VP/CHR, PD, KYLD & KIOI/SAN FRANCISCO, KKRZ/PORTLAND,

•MATT STEVENS, SVP/Promotion & Market Strategy, COLUMBIA RECORDS

•SUNG CHO, CHARTMETRIC.COM, Founder/CEO

•ZENA BURNS, SVP/Content & Special Projects, FUTURI MEDIA

DANIEL noted, “I truly believe 2022 can be a year of positive change in our industry - but only if we align our programming and sales offerings with the convenience, control, and customization that today’s audiences and advertisers expect. Inaction is no longer an option. ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is an important forum for those who want to ensure that radio will thrive in 2022 and beyond.”

Register for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, here!

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have 86 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving the audience unaccounted for in ratings -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like, across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when it's convenient for you beginning APRIL 27th.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success.

Check out the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT AGENDA, here!

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

Register now for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, right here.

« see more Net News