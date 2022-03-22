Leigh, Wakefield (Photo: Erika Rock)

ADAM WAKEFIELD of Country group TEXAS HILL has revealed that he and his wife, fellow artist JENNY LEIGH, are expecting their first child together, due next month. WAKEFIELD announced the news in an interview with GRAND OLE OPRY announcer and WSM-A/NASHVILLE morning co-host CHARLIE MATTOS after the band's performance FRIDAY night (3/17).

"I’m ready for the last great adventure: fatherhood,” WAKEFIELD told PEOPLE. “We have always wanted kids, but between all the travel and time our careers have exacted from us, it’s been hard. JENNY has been a superhero during this pregnancy and I can’t wait to watch her become a mom. I also can’t wait until our kid is old enough to show pictures of our announcement on the OPRY. What they did for us was really special, they’ve got some stand-up folks working over there. Plus, it’s another reason for me to put a guitar into our child’s hands as soon as possible!"

"I can’t wait to see ADAM as a dad,” said LEIGH. “He’s a kid at heart and is already the best uncle to my three nieces. During our wedding week, when the to do list was a mile long, I came home from a meeting to find all of my garden hoses connected and tarps spanning the entire yard. He had stopped what he was doing and created the ultimate slip-n-slide for the girls. Something tells me I may be the disciplinarian."

