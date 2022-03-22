Audacy Taking Over

AUDACY is acquiring the format of Hip Hip WAMO-A-W279BU/PITTSBURGH from MARTZ COMMUNICATIONS GROUP and will program the stations under an LMA beginning APRIL 4th.

“There are very few brands that have been as influential in the city of PITTSBURGH as WAMO and I cannot express our level of excitement to welcome such a great radio station and the terrific staff to the AUDACY PITTSBURGH family,” said AUDACY PITTSBURGH SVP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI. “We will bring scale and leadership in the urban format, while continuing WAMO’s mission of celebrating cultural diversity and commitment to promoting quality diverse music, community support, fan engagement, and local and national news.”

