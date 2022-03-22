February '22 PPM Ratings

If FEBRUARY made you shiver, it’s likely because of real world events that touched almost all of our lives. We had the biggest television event of the year, but most local radio could not call it by its true name. Mask mandates were on the wane, while gasoline prices were on the rise. Then, RUSSIA launched an inhumane and horrific war on UKRAINE. That all happened within the survey parameters of FEBRUARY 3rd through MARCH 2nd. This is where we step in. The primary function of The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our partners in data from XTRENDS – is to parse the numbers and bring you the juicy details. Let’s do this …

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: All Sunny, All The Time

The sun never seems to set on iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1). The last time the station was not #1 6+ was back in APRIL. This time it landed its best Frosty-free share in over a year (7.4-8.1) to significantly expand its lead over the rest of the pack. KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ repeated at #2 though with its smallest share since OCTOBER (6.1-6.0). It was joined in that space by UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9 FM), which stepped up from #3 (6.0-6.0). URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1) advanced three squares to #4 with its best showing since SEPTEMBER (4.6-5.1). CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE gave back some of last month’s huge increase (5.9-5.0) as it slipped to #5. It was met there by a welcoming committee from AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT), which had its lowest mark since MARCH (5.1-5.0). KODA remained in cume command with a paltry 0.2% decrease (1,587,000-1,583,200). The market shrank by a modest 1.2%.

After dominating the two holiday-tainted surveys, KODA fell to #3 25-54 last month. ‘Twas merely a momentary distraction as the station was back on top this time thanks to a massive share increase. KLTN repeated at #2 with a slight increase but was two shares off the lead. Here’s the last four placements for KRBE: #8, a tie at #7, #1, and now #3. The station did return a healthy portion of last month’s huge share increase. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) stepped up to #4 with its best book since OCTOBER, while KSBJ moved up a notch to #5 as it halted a three-book slide. KMJQ had its best outing in over a year as it rose to #6. KKHH fell from #4 to #7.

Last survey, KODA lost more than half its previous 18-34 share as it slid from #1 to #6. The station rebounded with its best Frosty-free share since JULY and was back at #1. KTBZ repeated at #2, also with its best performance since JULY, and trailed the leader by less than half a share. KRBE slipped from first to third as it, once again, returned a sizeable portion of last month’s massive increase. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) stepped down to #4 after shedding all of last survey’s modest increase. AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101 FM) was back to its pre-holiday standing as it jumped from a tie at #9 to #5. KKHH slipped two places to #6, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT) slipped three places to #8 as it gave back all of last month’s big increase. It was partnered with AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5 FM), which rose from #16 as it bounced back from a down book.

If you’ve been following the story line closely, you likely predicted the next result. Yup, KODA completed the demo sweep as it moved up to #1 18-49. KLTN was off a bit as it remained at #2 and over two shares behind the leader. KRBE dropped from #1 to #3 where it was in league with KTBZ, which stepped up from #4 with a solid share increase. KMJQ worked it from #9 to #5 with its highest score in over a year. It just edged out KBXX, which stayed at #6 with a slight decrease. KKHH dropped from #5 to #8.

ATLANTA: River Deep, Gap Is Wide

Last month, COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) and COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) were co-leaders of the 6+ contest. Their fortunes varied widely this time. WSRV remained on top with its largest share in over a year (7.1-8.8). WALR slipped to #3 with its lowest score since NOVEMBER (7.1-6.5). In between was COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A, which stepped up to #2 with its second up book in a row (6.9-7.4). COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) moved up to #4 (5.6-5.8), while two stations were entangled at #5. CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7) dipped from #4 (6.1-5.4), while URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) inched up from #6 (5.5-5.4). WSRV was the cume leader for the first time since JUNE thanks to a 14.7% increase (719,000-824,600). The market gained 1.7%.

WWWQ was the leading 25-54 station for the second book in a row. Though it was not able to repeat its double-digit performance from last time, it had plenty left in the tank to have a wide lead over the rest of the field. WSRV rose from #7 to #2 as it ended a steep three-book slide and still trailed WWWQ by over two shares. WALR stepped down to #3 as it ended a strong two-book surge. Three stations were cheek-by-jowl at #4. SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH) and AUDACY Urban WVEE (V103) were in that position last month. Both stations were up slightly. They were joined by WAMJ, which slipped from #3 as it also ended a solid two-book surge.

For the second consecutive survey, WWWQ was both #1 and in double digits 18-34. WSRV again posted its largest share in over a year as it moved up to #2 but was staring at about a two-share gap. WSB slipped to #3 with a slight decrease and was tied with WVEE, which remained in place with a slight increase. AUDACY Rhythmic AC WSTR (STAR 94) slipped to #5 as it ended a very strong five-book surge.

Though it took a share hit, WWWQ remained the undisputed 18-49 champion for the second book in a row. WSB was up to #2 with a slight increase, while WVEE advanced two spaces to #3 with its best showing since APRIL. WSRV took four giant steps forward to #4 as it ended a four-book slide, while WALR dropped from #2 to #5 with its smallest share since OCTOBER. WAMJ fell from a tie at #3 to #7.

WASHINGTON DC: Non-Comm Romp

All things considered, it was a pretty good month for AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU. The station remained #1 6+, hit double digits, and posted its largest share in over a year (9.6-10.8). HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR stood alone at #2 (8.0-8.1), while iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH inched up to #3 (7.5-7.5). HUBBARD News WTOP slipped to #4 after returning nearly half of last month’s large increase (8.0-7.3). This quartet was well ahead of the rest of the field. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) moved up three slots to #5 with its best outing since NOVEMBER (4.3-4.7). ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS moved from #9 to #6 with its third up book in a row (4.2-4.3). GWET Classical WETA fell to #7 (5.3-4.2) where it found companionship with iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100) (4.7-4.2). WASH remained the cume leader with a 7.7% increase (811,000-873,400). The market was up 4.5%.

WAMU had its best outing since NOVEMBER as it climbed the 25-54 ladder from #3 to #1. This ended the three-book winning streak for WASH, which dipped to #2. The stations were separated by a half share. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) slipped to #3 as it returned a portion of last month’s huge increase. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #4. WIHT had its highest share in over a year as it stepped up from a tie at #6, while WHUR advanced from #8 as it halted a two-book slide. WGTS slipped to #6, while URBAN ONE Top 40/R WKYS fell to #8 as it ended a solid three-book surge.

For the second consecutive survey, WAMU was both #1 18-34 and solidly into double-digit territory. WIHT moved up to #2 but found itself better than three shares off the lead. AUDACY Urban WPGC stepped up to #3 with its best book in over a year, while WASH moved from a tie at #6 to #4 as it rebounded from the fall from Santa’s grace. WWDC remained at #5 with a small decrease and found itself staring at WTOP, which moved up one slot with its fourth up book in a row. WKYS fell from #2 to #7.

This was the fourth time in the last fourteen surveys that WAMU was in double digits 18-49. The station repeated at #1, naturally, and held about a two-share lead over WASH, which moved up to #2 despite a small decrease. WWDC dipped to #3 as it returned a large portion of last survey’s huge increase. WIHT again posted its largest share in over a year as it rose from #6 to #4. WGTS remained at #5 with a slight decrease and was just in front of WHUR, which moved up to #6 as it rebounded from a down book. WKYS fell three places to #7 as it gave back all of last month’s large increase.

PHILADELPHIA: Back On Top

Before the big guy in the red suit ruined things for everyone, iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS had a long uninterrupted string of #1 6+ books. They have been absent from the top spot for three books in a row, but the station is back in the high life again. It moved from #3 to #1 (7.3-8.0). This pushed BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR down to #2 (7.6-7.4), while BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK stepped up to #3 (5.3-6.2). WHYY INC Public Radio WHYY ended a three-book surge (7.4-6.1) as it slid two spaces to #4. AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) was up to #5 (4.8-5.1), while BEASLEY Country WXTU fell from a tie at #4 to #8 as it returned a portion of last month’s massive increase (5.3-4.4). WBEB continued to lead the way in cume (778,000-874,400) – a 12.4% increase. The market was up 3.7%.

For over a year, WMMR has consistently pulled double-digit shares 25-54. Every damn time. The station was off a bit this survey but easily cruised to another victory. WDAS stepped up to #2 with a solid increase and still trailed the leader by close to six shares! WHYY dipped to #3 thus ending its three-book surge. WMGK repeated at #4 with a small decrease, while BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC) was up to #5 with its best offensive performance in over a year. WXTU slipped to #6 with a modest share loss.

WBEB was the 18-34 leader for the fifth book in a row, the last four of which have been in double digits. WDAS was up two slots to #2 with its highest score in over a year. The gap between the two stations was better than three shares. WXTU remained a distant #3 with a modest decrease, while three stations moved in together at #4. WMGK slipped from #2 with its lowest total since OCTOBER, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99) was up from #5 with a slight decrease. WMMR joined the fray from #6 with its best book since SEPTEMBER.

WMMR was in double digits 18-49 for the third straight survey, the last two of which saw the station at #1. WDAS ended a somewhat steep three-book slide as it moved up to #2 with its best showing since NOVEMBER. WMGK stepped down to #3 with a small decrease, while two stations moved into the top five and tied at #4. WPEN was up from #7 with easily its highest score in over a year, while WBEB advanced from #6 with its best Frosty-free performance since APRIL. This meant that two stations exited the top five. WHYY slipped to #6 with a modest decrease, while WXTU landed at #7 with a somewhat larger loss.

BOSTON: Aarowahr

That’s how locals pronounce the call letters of BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR. This does not take into account subtle variations between, say, those from Southie or the Narth Shawr. However you say it, the station had its best 6+ book since JULY to move up to #1 by a substantial margin. The next four stations in our countdown were separated by a mere half share. AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) stepped up to #2 (6.8-6.7), while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) was up three places to #3 with its best showing since AUGUST (5.5-6.6). BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) had its lowest share since AUGUST as it dropped from first to fourth. iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A dipped to #5 with its fourth straight down book (6.4-6.2). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX slipped to #6 (5.7-5.2). WMJX retained the cume crown with a 6.5% increase (814,200-867,500). The market gained 1.9%.

For the 13th time in the last 14 surveys, WBZ was #1 25-54. The station did see its double-digit streak end at six as it posted its lowest share since JULY. WXKS stood alone at #2 with its best book since OCTOBER, while WROR was up two places to #3 as it ended a two-book slide. WMJX fell from a tie at #2 to #4 with a slight decrease, while WZLX dipped to #5 as it returned a good chunk of last month’s huge increase. AUDACY Adult Hits WBGB (BIG 103) jumped from #15 to #6 with its highest total in over a year. It was tied with BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9).

WBZ repeated at #1 18-34 though its double-digit streak ended at four. WROR had its highest score since NOVEMBER as it stepped up to #2, though it was about two shares shy of the lead. WXKS had a slight increase but slipped to #3. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R WJMN (JAM’N 94.5) had a slight increase but dipped to #4. WBGB had its fourth up book in a row as it vaulted from a tie at #11 to #5. WMJX slipped into a four-way tie at #6 with WZLX, AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1), and BEASLEY Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5).

This was the ninth straight 18-49 win for WBZ. The last seven books have been in double-digit land. WXKS was up to #2 with its best showing since SEPTEMBER, while WROR advanced to #3 with its largest output since OCTOBER. WMJX slipped to #4, while WZLX stepped down to #5. WJMN had its best performance in over a year as it remained at #6.

Thus concludes our second round of ratings analysis. Let’s all just take a moment to digest what we have learned. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will return soon to focus on SEATTLE, MIAMI, DETROIT, PHOENIX, and MINNEAPOLIS.

