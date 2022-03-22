Hoot (Photo: C2 Media Relations)

Season 17 winner of NBC’s “The Voice” JAKE HOOT and his wife, BRITTNEY, are expecting their second child. In a video posted TODAY (3/22) to HOOT’s INSTAGRAM, HOOT's daughter, MACY, and wife held up signs to announce the big news. Little HOOT number two is expected later this year.

The video starts with the phrase “Wait for it …” followed by MACY walking into the shot with a sign that read “Life was sweet, YOU made it sweeter.” She held up another that read “Life was complete, YOU made it complete-er.” Moments later, BRITTNEY held up a sign that read “We didn’t know just how much we needed you ...” followed by “Baby HOOT Coming Soon 2022.”

See the adorable INSTAGRAM post below.





