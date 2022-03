Whatley

JAY WHATLEY joins CUMULUS Hot AC KQHN (Q97.3)/SHREVEPORT, LA this THURSDAY (3/24) for afternoons. The station made the announcement on their website TODAY (3/22).

The move puts him back on the air in his hometown, following his most recent stint at crosstown TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 KRUF (K945).













