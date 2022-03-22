2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The ninth iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS took place last night at L.A.'s SHRINE AUDITORIUM, televised on FOX. LL COOL J, who hosted the proceedings, started the show with a flame-worthy medley of "Mama Said Knock You Out," The Boomin' System" and "Rock The Bells," reminiscent of his performance at the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME induction ceremony.

The night's big winners were LIL NAS X (Male Artist Of The Year), OLIVIA RODRIGO (Female Artist Of The Year) and DUA LIPA's "Levitating" (Song Of The Year). Other big winners included FOO FIGHTERS, BTS, SILK SONIC's BRUNO MARS and ANDERSON .PAAK and BILLIE EILISH.

EUROVISION sensations MANESKIN -- named Best New Alternative Arist -- performed their hit cover of the FOUR SEASONS' "Beggin'" and their latest smash, "I Wanna Be Your Slave." JOHN LEGEND and CHARLIE PUTH faced each other on pianos and paid tribute to one another's song catalogs (snippets of the former's "See You Again" and the latter's "Ordinary People") then performed a song they wrote together called "Dope," before PUTH leaned into his latest hit, "Light Switch."

JENNIFER LOPEZ was presented with the iHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD, accepting in a daringly plunging dress as boyfriend BEN AFFLECK beamed from the audience with two of their kids. J.LO then returned to the stage in a lavish, LAS VEGAS-style number that brought down the house, surrounded by drag queens, singing "On My Way" from her recent movie, "Marry Me," and her 2005 hit, "Get Right," taking off a long white coast emblazoned with the word, "Equality" in black.

JASON ALDEAN, who won Country Record Of The Year for "If I Didn't Love You," his duet with co-winner CARRIE UNDERWOOD, reprised a solo version of the song after opening with his signature tune, "Dirt Road Anthem," and his current hit, "Trouble With A Heartbreak."

Before accepting her TRAILBLAZER award from fellow HOUSTON legend KELLY ROWLAND, MEGAN THEE STALLION performed "Sweetest Pie," her most recent duet with DUA LIPA, and twerked a piano in the evening's climactic performance.

AVRIL LAVIGNE presented the night's final award to RODRIGO as Female Artist Of The Year.

Here is a list of the other selected winners:

Male Artist Of The Year: LIL NAS X

Female Artist Of The Year: OLIVIA RODRIGO

Song Of The Year: DUA LIPA, "Levitating"

Best Cover Song: CAMILA CABELLO, "good 4 us" (OLIVIA RODRIGO)

Producer Of The Year: FINNEAS

Songwriter Of The Year: OMER FEDI

Dance Song Of The Year: ACRAZE f/CHERISH, "Do It To It"

Country Artist Of The Year: LUKE COMBS

Country Album Of The Year: MORGAN WALLEN, "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Country Song Of The Year: JASON ALDEAN & CARRIE UNDERWOOD, "If I Didn't Love You"

Alternative Artist Of The Year: MACHINE GUN KELLY

Alternative Album Of The Year: BILLIE EILISH, "Happier Than Ever"

R&B Song Of The Year: BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC, "Leave The Door Open"

R&B Album Of The Year: BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON PAAK, SILK SONIC,

Hip-Hop Song Of The Year: POP SMOKE, "What You Know Bout Love"

Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year: DRAKE

Hip-Hop Album Of The Year: J. Cole, "The Off-Season"

R&B Artist Of The Year: JAZMINE SULLIVAN

Trailblazer Award: MEGAN THEE STALLION

Rock Song Of The Year: FOO FIGHTERS, "Waiting On A War"

Rock Artist Of The Year: FOO FIGHTERS

Rock Album Of The Year: FOO FIGHTERS, "Medicine At Midnight"

Social Star Award: BELLA POARCH

Best Lyrics: TAYLOR SWIFT, "All Too Well" (10-minute version)

Best New Alternative Artist: MANESKIN

Best New Country Artist: LAINEY WILSON



Best New Hip-Hop Artist: YUNG BLEU

Best New Rock Artist: MAMMOTH WVH



Best New Pop Artist: OLIVIA RODRIGO

TIKTOK Songwriter Of The Year: JAX

Best Comeback Album: ADELE, "30"



Best Duo/Group Of The Year: BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON . PAAK, SILK SONIC

Dance Artist Of The Year: DAVID GUETTA

Best Collaboration: THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER, "Stay:"

Alternative Song Of The Year: ALL TIME LOW f/BLACK BEAR, "Monsters"

Best Music Video, BTS, "Butter"

Best Fan Army: #BTSARMY

Tour Of The Year: HARRY STYLES

For the complete list of winners, go here.

