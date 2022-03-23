Lennon (Photo: Robert Ascroft)

Singer-songwriter JULIAN LENNON has signed a new recording deal with BMG, with a new album set to be released later in 2022.

LENNON's new music comes on the heels of his first-ever NFT drop, "LENNON Connection", which featured digital art pieces from his personal and physical memorabilia collection, including PAUL MCCARTNEY's handwritten notes for "Hey Jude."

LENNON commented, "After working on new music for the past few years, I am happy to have found the perfect partner in BMG, to help me bring this work to light."

BMG EVP/Global Recordings FRED CASIMIR said, "JULIAN is a unique artist working across multiple art forms with a clear humanitarian and ecological perspective, which dates back decades. There is sometimes a long wait between JULIAN LENNON albums, but having heard this one, I’m convinced it was worth the wait."

