February '22 PPM Ratings

As we pointed out in our previous two missives, FEBRUARY was a busy month. We had the SUPER BOWL (take that, NFL), the easing of mask requirements, significant increases in gasoline, and an unnecessary and brutal war in UKRAINE. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. -- in close cooperation with the math magicians at XTRENDS -- are here to figure out how any -- or all -- of these “in real life” situations affected the world of radio listening. Your mission, should you decide to accept it, is to read along…

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Talk To Me

Three of the top five 6+ stations are not about the music. For the second book in a row, BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO was #1 with its largest share since JULY (6.9-7.4). LOTUS News KNWN-A -- the artist formerly known as KOMO-A -- had its best outing since AUGUST as it advanced from #5 to #2 (5.2-5.7). The leading music stations were tied at #3. HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9) slipped a spot (5.9-5.5), while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK moved up one rung on the ladder (5.6-5.5). UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW dipped to #5 (5.7-5.3). Close behind at #6 was AUDACY Active Rock KISW with its highest share since AUGUST (5.0-5.1). KRWM was still in front of the cume parade with a 2.3% decrease (600,800-586,700). The market was off by 1.8%.

KISW saw its strong three-book 25-54 surge grind to a halt, but the station was still strong enough to repeat at #1. It was better than a share and a half ahead of the three stations at #2. KUOW remained in place with a small decrease, while KRWM was up from #4 with its highest Frosty-free share in over a year. KIRO had its best book -- period -- in over a year as it moved up five spaces. A flat HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) repeated at #5 and narrowly defeated iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR (95.7 THE JET), which climbed up to #6 with its highest number since JULY. FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP dropped from #3 to #10 with its smallest share since OCTOBER. It was tied with KNWN-A.

The top two 18-34 stations moved up thanks to some solid increases. KISW made it back to #1 with its best book since SEPTEMBER, while KQMV was up to #2 with its highest score since JULY. This made KZOK’s stint at #1 a very brief one. The station dropped to #3 as it returned a large portion of last month’s huge increase. Three stations were linked together at #4. KRWM remained in place with a modest decrease, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KBKS (HITS 106.1) was up from #8 with its best outing since OCTOBER. AUDACY Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END) advanced from a tie at #13 with its largest share in over a year. AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) slid to #7 with a slight decrease. It was tied with what is now iHEARTMEDIA Sports KUBE, which is a simulcast of iHEARTMEDIA Sports KJR-A but also spent part of the survey as its original self and part of it as a simulcast of KBKS. Got that?

KISW repeated at #1 18-49 with a slight decrease, while KIRO leapt from a tie at #6 to #2 with its best showing in over a year. The stations were separated by about a half share. KQMV stepped up to #3 with a small increase, while KUOW slipped to #4. KRWM moved up to #5 with a slight increase. KZOK fell from #3 to #7 with its lowest mark since SEPTEMBER, while KEXP dropped from #5 to #9.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: The Usual Suspects

Book after book we tend to see the same players in the 6+ top five. This survey was no different. COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) was back at #1 with its highest share since JULY (8.3-9.1). COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105 FM) repeated at #2 with its first up book since NOVEMBER (8.0-8.2). AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) regained some of last month’s huge share loss, which pushed the station from #5 to #3 (5.1-5.7). SBS Spanish contemporary WCMQ (Z92.3) dipped to #4 (5.6-5.3), while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) stepped down to #5 (5.3-5.1). WFEZ was the cume leader again with a 9.7% bump (846,200-928,500). The market rose by 1.9%.

The same players populated the top five 25-54 for the third straight survey. WHQT continued its string of #1 books as it rebounded a bit from last month. WFEZ had its best showing since MARCH as it repeated at #2. WLYF was up two spots to #3 as it regained almost all of last month’s rather large share loss. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHYI (Y100) remained at #4 with a solid increase, while iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TÚ 94.9) slid to #5 despite a slight increase.

The 18-34 demo tends to be a bit more volatile. Last month WLYF and WZTU were tied at #1. WLYF remained in place after landing its largest share since MAY. COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) moved up two slots to #2 with a solid increase but found itself trailing the leader by two shares. COX MEDIA Top 40/M WFLC (HITS 97.3) posted its best number in over a year as it leapt from a tie at #12 to #3. AUDACY Country WKIS (KISS COUNTRY 99.9) stepped up from a tie at #5 to #4, also with its best book in over a year. Three stations were in a logjam at #5. WZTU fell from the tie at #1 as it returned all of last month’s rather large increase. WFEZ remained in place with a slight decrease, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) rose from #8 with a strong increase. WHYI fell from #3 into a tie at #10 with WCMQ.

Though it was off slightly, WHQT continued to reign supreme over the 18-49 populace. WZTU repeated at #2 with a slight increase but was still about two shares off the pace. WLYF inched up to #3 as it regained most of last month’s huge share loss. WFEZ advanced from a tie at #6 to #4 as it, also, got back some previously lost share. WHYI slipped to #5 with a slight decrease, while WFLC dropped into a tie at #6 with WEDR.

DETROIT: A Classic Move

The top five in the 6+ competition was relatively unchanged from last month. AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC remained #1 and landed its largest share in over a year (7.8-8.3). The next four stations were tightly bunched together. iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC was back at #2 (6.7-6.6), while iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) repeated at #3 (6.4-6.4). The only change that occurred was that the tie at #4 was broken. AUDACY News WWJ-A remained in place (6.2-6.1), while BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX dipped to #5 (6.2-5.9). WNIC continued as the cume champ with a 9.4% increase (792,000-866,600). The market was up by 2.7%.

There was quite a bit more drama in the 25-54 arena. The race for the top spot was hotly contested. BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF remained at #1 with a small decrease and just held off WOMC, which leapt from #6 to #2. WMXD was up to #3 with its best showing in over a year, while the two stations formerly an item at #3 went their separate ways. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) stepped down to #4 with a slight increase, while a flat AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET) slid to #5. WNIC had its smallest share since SEPTEMBER as it fell from #2 to #6. Close behind was iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB, which stood alone at #7 with a slight increase.

For the second book in a row, WRIF completely dominated the 18-34 sphere. The station was in double digits again and, even though WJLB remained at #2 with its best outing in over a year, the stations were nearly three shares apart. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) had its highest share in over a year and was rewarded with a move from a tie at #4 up to #3. WOMC took two steps upwards to #4 with – again – its best book in over a year. A flat WMGC slipped to #5, while WCSX dropped three places to #6. It was not that far in front of WGPR INC. Urban WGPR (HOT 107.5), which remained at #7 but with its highest mark in over a year.

WRIF repeated as the 18-49 champ but not with the dominant flair it showed in the previous demo. The station had a somewhat large loss while WJLB stood alone at #2 with a small increase. The stations were less than a share distant. WOMC moved up to #3 with a rather large increase, while WMGC dropped from a tie at #2 to #4 with merely a slight loss of share. WMXD stepped up to #5 with its largest number in over a year. WXYT dipped to #6 with a small decrease and was just ahead of WKQI at #7.

PHOENIX: Getting Closer

The last time iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) had less than a one-share lead over the 6+ field was over a year ago. The station was still #1 but with its lowest share since MAY (8.4-6.5) and heard footsteps from MARICOPA N/T KJZZ, which repeated at #2 (6.5-6.3). iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFYI-A was back at #3 (5.7-5.4), while HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX repeated at #4 (4.8-4.6). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) stepped up to #5 (4.2-4.3), while iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) slid to #7 as it ended a two-book surge (4.5-3.9). KESZ remained in cume control with a 7.3% rise (914,600-981,100). The market grew by 2.1%.

The 25-54 race was not as tight. HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD remained #1 but with a noticeable loss of share. KESZ repeated at #2 with its lowest total since MARCH and was almost a share off the lead. ENTRAVISION Spanish Adult Hits KVVA (SUAVECITA 106.9/107.1) moved up to #3 despite a small decrease. KMXP dipped to #4. Last month KYOT took a pretty big share hit as it dropped from #4 to #11. The station got all of that back – plus a little extra – as it moved up to #5. KSLX stepped down to #6 as it returned about half of last month’s large increase.

KESZ was #1 18-34 for the fifth straight survey. The station did see its double-digit streak end at three, but it still held a commanding lead. DESERT VALLEY Top 40/R KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1) leapt from a tie at #5 to #2 with its best showing in over a year. It remained almost two shares behind the leader. KUPD dipped to #3 with its smallest share since JULY. It was tied by AUDACY Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5), which advanced from #8 with its largest share in over a year. SIERRA H Top 40/R KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE) slipped to #5 despite a slight increase, while KYOT posted its lowest number since JULY as it dropped three places to #6. HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3) fell from the tie at #5 into a tie at #7 with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM).

The battle for 18-49 supremacy was in full swing. KESZ was #1 for the fifth book in a row but #2 KUPD was not far behind. Both stations were down, but the gap shrank from better than two shares to under a half share. KYOT repeated at #3 with its largest share since NOVEMBER. A flat KZCE remained at #4 and was forced to share with KKFR, which rose from #6 with a small increase. KALV and ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5) had been tied at #12. They each had the exact same strong share increase to retain their partnership at #6. KMXP dropped from #5 into a tie at #9 with KVVA.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: A Double Double

An appropriate March Madness reference (are we allowed to use that term? Contact legal, please): HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) turned in quite the dominating performance this month. We’ll begin with 6+ where the station was #1 and in double digits for the second book in a row (10.6-10.1). MPR N/T KNOW remained at #2 but with its smallest share since JULY (7.4-6.6). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) had its lowest score in exactly a year (6.2-5.7) as it stepped up to #3. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) moved up to #4 with its fourth up book in a row (5.5-5.6). AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) moved up to #5 (5.4-5.2) where it was sharing space with iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1). KTCZ advanced from #12 with its best outing in over a year (3.9-5.2). iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN FM 100.3) had its least productive outing since SEPTEMBER (6.5-4.9) as it fell from #3 to #7. It was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102), which moved up from #10 (4.4-4.9), and with AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A. KQQL still had the most cume (704.100-731,500) – a 3.9% increase. The market was up by 0.8%.

As with the previous demo, KSTP was #1 and in double digits 25-54 for the second straight survey. A flat KXXR moved up to #2 but was more than two shares behind the leader. KNOW dipped to #3 as it halted a strong two-book surge. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB had its first up book since OCTOBER as it climbed four slots to #4. MPR AAA KCMP (THE CURRENT) stepped up from a tie at #6 to #5 with its fourth straight up book. KFXN slipped to #6 where it was in league with KZJK. KQQL posted its lowest number in over a year as it dropped from #5 to #8.

Last survey three stations were in double digits 18-34. That number was reduced to two. KSTP and KXXR remained in double digits and #1 and #2, respectively. Between the two stations they sucked up about a quarter of the available share in this demo. Last month KDWB fell from #3 to a tie at #7. The station rebounded this survey as it moved back to #3. However, it was forced to share as KCMP stepped up from a tie at #5 with its best book in over a year. KQQL was the other double-digit station from last month. It dropped from #2 to #5. KZJK slipped to #6, while CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS fell from the tie at #5 to #10.

KSTP completed the demo sweep in style as the station was #1 and in double digits 18-49. KXXR stood alone at #2 with a slight increase, while KDWB advanced three spaces to #3 with its highest mark since NOVEMBER. KNOW slid from a tie at #2 to #4 and was just ahead of KCMP, which repeated at #5, thanks to its third straight up book. It, in turn, just edged out KQQL, which dipped from #4 to #6 with its smallest share since APRIL.

Thank you for slogging through this with us. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. are always open to suggestions, comments, and critiques. In the meantime, stay safe and we’ll see you in a month.

