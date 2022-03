Boyles

Longtime DENVER talk show host PETER BOYLES has announced his retirement from SALEM News-Talk KNUS-A/DENVER. BOYLES worked at several DENVER stations, including a long stint in mornings at KHOW-A, and joined KNUS in JULY 2013.

BOYLES will do his final show on APRIL 1st before a live audience at VIEWHOUSE in CENTENNIAL, with tickets on sale now.

