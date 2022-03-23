2022 Nominees Announced

The AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM) has announced the nominees for its 2022 A2IM LIBERA AWARDS. The 17th annual ceremony, which supports and honors the talent of the independent music sector, is set to take place on THURSDAY, JUNE 16th, as a hybrid online and in-person event in NEW YORK.

This year’s LIBERA AWARDS will be two-fold, including both a virtual broadcast exclusively streamed on YOUTUBE, as well as an in-person ceremony held at an iconic NEW YORK venue which includes dinner and drinks with live award presentations to music industry leaders, award winners and leaders in independent music advocacy.

The nearly 200 nominees in the 33 categories range from the experimental pop of JAPANESE BREAKFAST (the most-nominated artists of the year with seven nominations) and JASON ISBELL’s celebration of the music of GEORGIA to the soulful cross-genre sound of returning LIBERA AWARDS winner ARLO PARKS. Click here for a full list of nominees. For ticket information and to RSVP for the livestream, click here.

« see more Net News