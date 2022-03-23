Daniels

EMMIS News-Talk WIBC/INDIANAPOLIS has added former TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Hits WFGR/GRAND RAPIDS PD CASEY DANIELS as ROB KENDALL's new 9a-noon (CT) weekday co-host, revamping "ROB KENDALL AND THE SHOW TO BE NAMED LATER" as "THE KENDALL AND CASEY SHOW" starting APRIL 4th.

DANIELS previously worked in the INDIANAPOLIS market at Top 40 WZPL, where she did weekends; her other stops include as APD at WHZZ/LANSING, host at WCSX/DETROIT, OM/PD/Host/Dir. of Programming/Station Mgr. at ARTISTIC MEDIA PARTNERS/SOUTH BEND, Host and producer of a TV show at WSBT-TV/SOUTH BEND, and OM/PD at ADAMS RADIO GROUP/TALLAHASSEE.

“I’m so thrilled to be back home again in Indiana at legendary 93 WIBC,” said DANIELS. “I want to thank (Market Pres.) TAJA GRAHAM, (VP/Programming) DAVID WOOD, (Exec. Producer) MATT HIBBELN, and ROB KENDALL. I’m grateful for this amazing opportunity and what’s next. I’ll see you on the circle!”

WOOD added, “CASEY is a storyteller with great curiosity and creativity. Pairing her with ROB KENDALLand his deep knowledge of how local and state government works (or doesn’t work) will create a very entertaining and informative show.”

