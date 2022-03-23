Sold

EMPIRE BROADCASTING's KRTY, LTD. is selling Country KRTY/LOS GATOS-SAN JOSE, CA and its boosters in SCOTTS VALLEY and NEW ALMADEN, CA to nonprofit Christian breadcast company EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (EMF), purveyors of the Contemporary Christian K-LOVE and Worship AIR1 networks. The contract shows a purchase price of $3,138,000 but the price is crossed out in the document filed with the Commission.

KRTY's longtime owner, EMPIRE BROADCASTING Pres./founder BOB KIEVE, died in 2020 at the age of 98 (NET NEWS 5/26/20). He had run the SAN DIEGO-based company since 1967.

In other filings with the FCC, ROBERTO VASQUEZ, JR. is donating K243BI/WESLACO, TX to CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES OF THE VALLEY, INC.

