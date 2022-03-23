Jimmy Steele In The ZPL House

As first reported late YESTERDAY, (NET NEWS 3/23), CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WZPL (99.5 ZPL)/INDIANAPOLIS has named JIMMY STEELE as its new PD. STEELE comes from the OM post at sister CUMULUS/MOBILE, AL, overseeing the five-station cluster, including the PD duties at Top 40 WABD and News/Talk WXQW-A. He is replacing J.R. AMMONS who left to join AUDACY/KANSAS CITY as OM (NET NEWS 1/24).

STEELE previously held OM positions for iHEARTMEDIA clusters in OCEAN CITY, MD; COLUMBUS, OH; and SAN DIEGO, and has programmed Top 40 stations in multiple markets, including NASHVILLE, BUFFALO and MADISON, WI.

CUMULUS/INDIANAPOLIS OM CHRISTOPHER "BOOMER" LAYFIELD commented on the appointment: “JIMMY's programming portfolio of experience is loaded with wins and a successful history of working with top-tier talent across the country makes him the ideal choice to become our next Program Director.”

Added STEELE, “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS family and to work alongside the highly committed and talented team at 99.5 ZPL.”

