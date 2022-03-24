End Of An Era

On the heels of YESTERDAY (3/23) afternoon's news that EMPIRE BROADCASTING is selling Country KRTY/SAN JOSE, CA to nonprofit Christian broadcaster EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (EMF) comes a press release from the station confirming that the purchase price was $3.138 million (NET NEWS 3/23). The sale sent ripples of shock through the Country music community YESTERDAY. KRTY is the market's only County station, and has long been an influential player in the format it has programmed since 1989. EMF is the purveyor of the Contemporary Christian K-LOVE and Worship AIR1 networks.

As previously reported, the sale announced YESTERDAY includes the Class A FM and its boosters in SCOTTS VALLEY and NEW ALMADEN, CA. There will be no pre-closing LMA.

KRTY's longtime owner, EMPIRE BROADCASTING Pres./founder BOB KIEVE, died in 2020 at the age of 98 (NET NEWS 5/26/20). He had run the SAN DIEGO-based company since 1967, and acquired KRTY in 1993.

VP/GM NATE DEATON said in the release, "This is the end of a magical era. BOB would be sorry to see the end of Country radio in SAN JOSE, but we know he would be proud to see how the employees at the station have honored his legacy since they lost BOB two years ago. We extend our congratulations and compliments to the entire team at EMF. They have been extraordinarily helpful and respectful during the entire transaction. We wish them the very best.”

Added EMF VP/Signal Development JOE MILLER, "We have appreciated working with NATE and his team on this transaction and applaud the service KRTY (as well as KARA/KLIV previously) under the KIEVE ownership has brought to the BAY AREA over the years. They have been a credit to [the] radio industry.”

