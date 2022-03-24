Conway

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES-WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS-WOC-A/DAVENPORT (QUAD CITIES)/IA afternoon host SIMON CONWAY is doubling up for the next three weeks with a fill-in at his old station.

CONWAY will sit in for "GOOD MORNING ORLANDO" host BUD HEDINGER for the next three weeks on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WFLF-A-W231CT-W226BT (NEWSRADIO WFLA)/ORLANDO while HEDINGER takes time out to have triple heart bypass surgery. This week, CONWAY will also host iHEARTMEDIA's national "THE WEEKEND" show SATURDAY (3/26); "THE WEEKEND" is rotating hosts after "JOE PAGS" PAGLIARULO recently announced his departure from the show.

« see more Net News