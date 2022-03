Gelosi

NEWS 12 LONG ISLAND/NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER evening anchor GIANNA GELOSI has joined FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7, FOX NEWS AUDIO's all-News channel on SIRIUSXM, as an anchor.

GELOSI is anchoring alongside THERESE CROWLEY and CJ PAPA on the channel, and will file news reports for FOX NEWS RADIO and FOX NEWS PODCASTS.

