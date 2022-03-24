Jill Mikkelson

JILL MIKKELSON has added the PD role at NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KDNW (LIFE 97.3)/DULUTH, MN. MIKKELSON will continue to host mornings.



“JILL has grown leaps and bounds during her time at LIFE 97.3.” said Station Manager NIKI CORBIN. “Her passion for the ministry, her heart for the NORTHLAND, and her work ethic make her the perfect fit for the PD role here at LIFE 97.3.”



MIKKELSON said, “I'm so grateful to be a part of NORTHWESTERN MEDIA and I’m honored to take on the role as PD. I’m hungry to learn and I’m asking GOD to give me the wisdom to help LIFE 97.3 thrive in the Northland!”

