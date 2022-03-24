New Performers Added

The RECORDING ACADEMY has expanded its lineup for the 64th annual GRAMMY AWARDS and announced performances from current nominees JON BATISTE, FOO FIGHTERS, H.E.R., NAS, and CHRIS STAPLETON. There will also be a special "in memoriam" performance featuring songs of STEPHEN SONDHEIM by GRAMMY winner CYNTHIA ERIVO, current nominee LESLIE ODOM JR., current nominee BEN PLATT and RACHEL ZEGLER. SONDHEIM died last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/26/21).

The 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live from The MGM GRAND in LAS VEGAS on SUNDAY, APRIL 3rd, at 8p (ET)/5p (PT) on CBS. It will be available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+.

Previously announced performers include BROTHERS OSBORNE, BTS, BRANDI CARLILE, BILLIE EILISH, LIL NAS X with JACK HARLOW, and OLIVIA RODRIGO (NET NEWS 3/15). For more info on The GRAMMY AWARDS click here.

