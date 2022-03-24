Gordon & Foster

SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION has promoted NICK GORDON to Chief Partnership Officer and RANDALL FOSTER to Chief Creative Officer.

NICK GORDON joined SYMPHONIC as Chief Client Officer and GM of the NEW YORK office in 2018. He built a global A&R and client development team, recruited key executives, and helped guide the company through one of the most competitive periods in the history of music distribution, via brand development and optimization of SYMPHONIC’s client value proposition; his efforts netting 40% year over year growth.

RANDALL FOSTER opened SYMPHONIC’s NASHVILLE offices in APRIL of 2019. Since then, he has grown the footprint and headcount of SYMPHONIC’s presence in Music City by bringing on board their Head/Client Marketing and Head/YOUTUBE and UGC (User Generated Content) as well as other key marketing and client management positions.

GORDON said, “It’s been a joy to work with JORGE BREA, RANDALL FOSTER, and the entire SYMPHONIC team to build a true powerhouse brand in distribution and marketing. As we see the continued consolidation of major label distributors, it’s vital for the industry to have true independent options, and SYMPHONIC’s capabilities are now world class, capable of developing true global superstars. In my new role, I’m looking forward to steering the company through an exciting new era in music, with the growth of Web3, and the opportunity to form deeper partnerships with labels and even other distributors.”

FOSTER added, "My time at SYMPHONIC has been the most rewarding and gratifying time I've spent in this great industry of ours. To see our NASHVILLE operation flourish and have the opportunity to continue to build - this time with a focus on content creation, publishing, acquisitions etc-is the culmination of a dream JORGE BREA and I started discussing 4 years ago. To say I'm thrilled is a vast understatement."





