WASSERMAN MUSIC, BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION and the COMMERCIAL MUSIC PROGRAM at TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY have partnered to create the MUSIC ACCELERATOR PROGRAM. The program will include collaborations with and contributions by NASHVILLE MUSIC EQUALITY and the RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA).

The MUSIC ACCELERATOR PROGRAM is a three-week educational program during TSU's MAY mini-semester that runs from MAY 9th-26th, providing a class of approximately 20 TSU students with an intensive curriculum in various disciplines across the music business, from songwriting and copyrights to publishing, labels, marketing, touring, publicity and beyond.

The program will feature guest lectures from influential music executives, along with internship placements for students looking to start their career paths across multiple music industry companies, including WASSERMAN MUSIC and QUALITY CONTROL MUSIC. Speakers confirmed include POST MALONE manager DRE LONDON, ARTISTRY GROUP founder/CEO MAX GOUSSE, RODDY RICCH manager SHAWN HOLIDAY, EMPIRE product manager RUSSELL BARRETT, REVELS GROUP manager JAMIL DAVIS, and WASSERMAN MUSIC agents LEE ANDERSON, LENORE KINDER, CALLENDER, CHAPPEL MCCOLLISTER and MALLORY SMITH. Additional guest speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Head/Department of Music at TSU Dr. ROBERT L. ELLIOTT said, "TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY has one of the longest established Commercial Music degree programs in the country, not to mention HBCUs. We are extremely pleased to join all of the program partners in this activity to expand equity of access and participation within all parts of the music industry to students, who, upon graduation, have too often found themselves marginalized and shut out from full participation. The partners in this activity are truly working to help shift the paradigm of inclusion and equity within all parts of the music industry, and TSU and its students are proud to be a part of this historic change."

EVP and Managing Executive/WASSERMAN MUSIC, LEE ANDERSON added, "The launch of this program is one step in WASSERMAN's commitment to doing the work to create real change in this industry. We couldn't ask for a better partner to work with than BMAC, whose values and goals perfectly align with ours in this effort. We look forward to expanding this program to other schools in the years ahead."

Co-founder and co-chair/BMAC, WILLIE "PROPHET" STIGGERS, said, "BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION is committed to breaking down barriers, creating access and opportunities and leveling the playing field for the next generation of Black Executives and creatives. This partnership with WASSERMAN MUSIC and TSU is the beginning of a movement that will grow and further expand to colleges across the country. Not only are we ensuring meaningful paid internships with support services like housing and transportation, but to have the opportunity to bring in subject matter experts and industry leaders to conduct in-person classes will be invaluable to the students."

Registration for the MUSIC ACCELERATOR PROGRAM opens on MONDAY, MARCH 28th, and the course is open to all TSU students.

