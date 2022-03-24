Acquisition

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA is acquiring CHERRY CREEK MEDIA for $18.75 million, The deal will bring CHERRY CREEK's 43 radio stations in nine markets to TOWNSQUARE, which already owns 321 stations in 67 markets.

“The dedication and effort our local teams have shown in serving their communities, listeners and advertisers has been instrumental to our success and foundational to our mission,” said CHERRY CREEK CEO JONATHAN BREWSTER. “As we’ve grown with the help of partners like BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT, we have maintained our focus on serving small-to-midsize communities and leveraging this platform to build a robust digital-solutions business that advertisers desperately seek. Folding CHERRY CREEK’s quality brands and digital platform into TOWNSQUARE is the natural next phase in our growth journey, and offers CHERRY CREEK employees access to a deep bench of resources and guidance to continue their shared mission.”

“We are very excited to announce the acquisition of CHERRY CREEK’s market-leading local media brands," said TOWNSQUARE CEO BILL WILSON. "The acquisition includes many local heritage brands with strong competitive positions, meaningful audience share, and very talented local teams. We believe this acquisition furthers our goal of being the #1 digital first local media company in markets outside of the Top 50 in the UNITED STATES."

