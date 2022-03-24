Music Community Rallies Together For Ukraine

COP INTERNATIONAL RECORDS and the music community have rallied to aid UKRAINE, releasing a cover of THE BEATLES “Come Together” to send a message of unity and hope to people around the world. The new single was made by the supergroup LIFELINE INTERNATIONAL that features an all-star lineup of alternative rock musicians like bands such as FAITH NO MORE, STABBING WESTWARD, RAMMSTEIN, THE HARDKISS (from UKRAINE), REVOLTING COCKS, FILTER, PIGFACE, THE JOY THIEVES, AGNOSTIC FRONT, BASEMENT JAXX, GRAVITY KILLS, THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX, MESH, BLACKCARBURNING, DEATHLINE INTERNATIONAL, VASELYNE and BLACK NEEDLE NOISE.

Created as a “mission of humanity” to help the millions of people who are suffering in UKRAINE and beyond, this modern spin on THE BEATLES’ classic “Come Together” is the brainchild of COP INTERNATIONAL RECORDS founder CHRISTIAN PETKE and the legendary music producer JOHN FRYER. The single is now available for purchase on COP INTERNATIONAL’s Bandcamp page, and will soon be followed by other major digital music services, with 100% of the proceeds will donated to UNICEF.

PETKE said, “This song is a simple and direct message to the millions of people who are currently suffering in Ukraine and beyond. You are not alone. We see you.”

FRYER said, “I’m shocked, stunned, dismayed, angry, horrified and saddened by the situation in UKRAINE. I don’t know how one man’s insane ego can cause this much death and destruction.”

PETKE added, “The success of songs like ‘We Are the World’ and ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ directly spawned the LIVE AID concerts, which raised millions of dollars for those who desperately needed it. So, while we are obviously excited about this new song’s immediate ability to raise awareness and money, we’d like to think that ‘Come Together’ is only the first step of many. The simple act of supporting one song can help spread a message of hope and compassion around the entire world.”

Click here and buy "Come Together (We Will Stop You)."





