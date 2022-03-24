Is Your Heart In It To Win It?

ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is set to roll APRIL 20th & 21st in a safe and easy to attend virtual environment powered by NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD.

No expensive planes – no expensive hotel rooms, no expensive ground transportation – just a great learning experience around your schedule. Register here to watch it live from 8a to 5:45p (PDT) APRIL 20th and 21st, or, beginning MONDAY, APRIL 25th you can watch all 18 sessions on-demand as many times as you want – check out the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 agenda, right here.

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

Just $175 gets you full access to all 18 sessions, across any two devices of your choice, featuring 87 speakers all focused on positive changes and addressing how to reset radio for future success. Out of work? You get full access for just $100. Click here to register for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022.

One of the most important parts of what makes broadcast radio successful is live and local talent … yet so many stations and their companies have forgotten this valuable and irreplaceable cornerstone of their success attributes. They’ve moved out higher priced talent for immediate operating cost savings and in the process have risked long-term ratings/ revenue success.

“The sky's the limit when your heart is in it” is a phrase that has been around for ages … and those words ring true. Loving what you are doing is tantamount to moving aside most obstacles, as you bring a can-do attitude to your efforts every day.

Does your company/station management provide the tools for you to have your heart in it to win it? Or do you and your staff possess the combined talent to overcome the bumps in the road through sheer teamwork?

How do you translate that positivity to your on-air talent and keep the culture refreshing and motivating?

Moderator ANGELA PERELLI, Founder, ANGELA PERELLI COACHING will dig in and show you why this is an essential element to winning, along with her talented speakers:

•BRIAN PHILIPS, EVP/Content & Audience, CUMULUS;

•JB KING, OM/PD, KLUC/LAS VEGAS;

•JOHN PEAKE, SVP/Programming, iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES;

•ORLANDO DAVIS, PD/Mornings, WLLD/TAMPA

Register for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, here!

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have 87 talented and passionate speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving the audience unaccounted for in ratings -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like, across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when it's convenient for you.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success -- with more notable speakers to come, soon!

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com.

