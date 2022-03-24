Secretly, Immersion Help With Dolby Atmos

Starting with the latest release by HATCHIE, SECRETLY GROUP will release select tracks and albums in DOLBY ATMOS using mixes created by IMMERSION NETWORKS’ Studio Services.

IMMERSION NETWORKS has built a platform with a suite of services that make it simple for high-caliber artists to reimagine their catalogs in DOLBY ATMOS through the use of proprietary tools used to craft ATMOS mixes with an even greater sense of space, presence, and emotional impact.

IMMERSION NETWORKS CEO/co-founder PAUL HUBERT commented, “We want to bring you to a place that makes you feel like you’re present at the session, not just listening to static sound. Our goal is to connect you with the music of SECRETLY artists in a way you’ve never felt before.”



Added SECRETLY GROUP co-founder/owner BEN SWANSON, "The team at IMMERSION has quickly become an important new resource for us in the spatial audio space. They’ve been adaptive to our needs and — as a result — provided an efficient and accessible option in an area that had been anything but. More than anything, IMMERSION is passionate about the music and puts a ton of care into our projects. We couldn’t be more pleased to be working with them.”

IMMERSION COO JIM RONDINELLI explained. “IMMERSION NETWORKS is dedicated to bringing the best ATMOS and spatial audio experience to everyone. Our proprietary software cloud was purpose-built for immersive audio, and allows catalog owners to scale the creation of hand-crafted ATMOS mixes more efficiently than any approach in-market. Our partnership with SECRETLY GROUP is the first of many to come, all with the goal of giving artists more-efficient paths to access the growing DOLBY ATMOS ecosystem."

