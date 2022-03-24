Austin Bessey: Looking For A Few Good Stories

Meet AUSTIN BESSEY, who covers the artist, musician and consumer side of the beat with frequent submissions to Music.AllAccess.com. Go there for artist interviews and news from the creative side of the music business.

His latest two interviews are with KATE THE DREAMER and FOR KING AND COUNTRY..

If you are looking for artist coverage, reach out to AUSTIN at bessey.austin@gmail.com or call him at (513) 545-7095.





« see more Net News