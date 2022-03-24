-
Austin Bessey Covers The Artist Side Of The Business At Music.AllAccess.Com
by Roy Trakin
Meet AUSTIN BESSEY, who covers the artist, musician and consumer side of the beat with frequent submissions to Music.AllAccess.com. Go there for artist interviews and news from the creative side of the music business.
His latest two interviews are with KATE THE DREAMER and FOR KING AND COUNTRY..
If you are looking for artist coverage, reach out to AUSTIN at bessey.austin@gmail.com or call him at (513) 545-7095.