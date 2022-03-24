'Humble Quest' Cards

To mark TODAY's (3/25) release of MAREN MORRIS' third studio album, "Humble Quest," on COLUMBIA NASHVILLE, SPOTIFY has launched what it is describing as "a unique digital journey centered on the journey MAREN will take fans through on the album." The experience is an interactive game utilizing a series of "Quest Cards" written by MORRIS and designed in partnership with illustrator and frequent MORRIS collaborator DANIELLE NOEL.

Each card challenges the singer-songwriter's fans to do one "humble quest" each day. Examples of the tasks include flipping through an old photo album, texting an old friend to check in, stretching for 15 minutes, donating items you no longer need, and being a tourist in your own city. Each quest is paired with a song from the album for fans to listen to while working on the task.

Fans can access the game on SPOTIFY here. Watch a short video of MORRIS unboxing a physical version of the card deck here. A limited edition of the physical cards was created for MORRIS' top fans.

