Exile's Steve Goetzman (Photo: Moments By Moser Photography)

EXILE has signed with newly developed CLEARWATER, FL-based CLEARWATER RECORDS. The label is a partnership with distribution and marketing company VERE/ADA.

EXILE, which notched a string of 10 #1 hits while signed to EPIC in the 1980s and a pair of Top 10 hits with ARISTA in 1990, is represented by KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT for bookings, B! NOTICED PUBLIC RELATIONS, and ONTOURAGE MANAGEMENT LLC. The KENTUCKY MUSIC HALL OF FAME members are currently working on new music.

CLEARWATER RECORDS CEO ROBERT GOMES said, “I am very excited to sign EXILE and have the honor to work with this legendary group of great musicians, songwriters and artists.”

"We are so thrilled to have teamed up with CLEARWATER RECORDS and we are excited to be writing and recording original music for a new project," said EXILE in a joint statement. “This is some of the best music we have ever written and we cannot wait for it to be heard.”

The band has a list of tour dates beginning APRIL 8th in ROLAND, OK, and the final scheduled show of 2022 is set for OCTOBER 8th in ROYSE CITY, TX, with a 2023 cruise date set for MARCH 16th. See a full a list of tour dates here.

