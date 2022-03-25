Steiner

AUDACY hires BRAD STEINER as Regional Brand Manager, Alternative Programming for WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK, WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI, and WDZH (ALT 98.7)/DETROIT. He will be based in NEW YORK.

STEINER joins from CUMULUS/NEW ORLEANS, where he has spent the last two years as PD of Alternative WZRH (ALT 92.3), Country WRKN (NASH ICON 106.1), and Classic Hits KKND (106.7 THE KREWE). He also programmed sister Classic Hits WRQQ/BATON ROUGE, LA. Previously, STEINER spent almost 20 years at BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WDOD (HITS 96)/CHATTANOOGA.

AUDACY SVP/Programming Alternative Format MIKE KAPLAN said, “We’re excited to bring BRAD’s leadership on board for three of our leading alternative brands and have him apply his breadth of experience to their day-to-day operations. “We’re looking forward to welcoming him to the team and collaborating to continue the growth of our stations.”

“To say that I am humbled by this opportunity is an understatement, and I’m not one to understate anything,” said STEINER. “I can’t wait to sit alongside MIKE and CHRISTINE [MALOVETZ] crafting the future of some of the most important brands in the country.”

