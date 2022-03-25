An article in ROLLING STONE reports that rappers are increasingly being targeted globally by governments over hip-hop lyrics and other forms of protest.

The article by STACY ANDERSON looks at government targeted both overseas in countries like CUBA, RUSSIA, and CAMBODIA, but also in the UNITED STATES, citing information from FREEMUSE, a non-government organization advocating for artists' rights and freedom of speech. FREEMUSE cites the 2019 ROLLING LOUD festival in NEW YORK where five artists, including the late POP SMOKE, were pulled from the show by the NYPD, citing the artists as "public safety concerns." Much of the article focuses on CUBA and expatriate rapper DENIS SOLIS-GONZALEZ. SOLIS-GONZALEZ, who now lives in SERBIA and was detained in CUBA, put on trial without legal representation, and served time in prison after releasing music critical of the Cuban government.

FREEMUSE Research Manager JASMINA LAZOVIĆ is quoted as saying, "Whether [artists are protesting] racial discrimination, political crisis, corruption, or unqualified and unprofessional political leadership, rap music is often used to express disagreement with how things are governed in any society. So that’s why we see rap music disproportionately targeted now."

