Carson

Country singer JEFF CARSON, who recorded for CURB and MCG/CURB records from the mid-'90s through early 2000s, died last week of a heart attack at WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER in FRANKLIN, TN, where he had been working since 2009 as a police officer. He was 58.

CARSON is best known for his 1995 #1, "Not On Your Love." He scored two other Top 10 hits, "The Car" in 1995 and "Holdin' Onto Something" the following year. "The Car" won an ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Award for Video of the Year in 1995. He charted a total of 14 singles in his career.

CARSON (born JEFFREY LEE HERNDON) recorded demos in NASHVILLE before landing his record deal in 1995. While still working in law enforcement, he returned to music in 2019, signing a singles deal with MC1 NASHVILLE to re-cut and release his previously recorded song, “God Save The World.” More recently, CARSON signed with ENCORE MUSIC GROUP, and had been working in the studio on an album to be released later this year that includes duets with MICHAEL RAYM DARRYL WORLEY, MARK WILLS and CRAIG MORGAN.

He is survived by his wife, KIM COOPER CARSON, son DAYTON, and his mother, brother and sister, among other family members.

Besides his chart-topping hits & amazing service to the #FranklinTN community, Officer #JeffCarson shared his talent to help us make our non-emergency number pretty unforgettable. https://t.co/sg7Q6G0CeG — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) March 27, 2022

« see more Net News