What Suggestions Do They Have For Nielsen?

What will NIELSEN do to improve the sample size and reliability of its data? Are wearables part of the answer?

Nielsen Audio Ratings – PPM Sample And Data Is In Question By Many

COVID-19 has played havoc with everyone and everything – including NIELSEN AUDIO RATINGS. Whether its PPM sampling worries due to supply chain issues, or depleted sample due to a lack of commuters which drives radio listening, radio is clearly suffering due to less in-tab meters, as well as headphone/ear bud listening and attaining TLR/TAH (Total Line Reporting/Total Audience Hours) to account for all of the digital listening hours. PUM is down … as is recorded TSL. Weighting/Indexing is way up.

At a cost of millions of dollars each year to the major radio groups, C-Suite execs, programmers, and advertisers are all scratching their heads and want to know: “What will NIELSEN do to improve the sample size and reliability of its data? Are wearables part of the answer?” All of this and more to be discussed.

ERICA will be joined by a panel of experts :

•COLBY TYNER, SVP/Programming at RADIO ONE and REACH MEDIA NETWORKS

•JOHN SNYDER, SVP/Group Sales, NIELSEN AUDIO

•MARK ADAMS, iHEARTMEDIA VP/CHR, Brand Mgr. KIOI, KYLD/SF, KKRZ/PORTLAND

•PIERRE BOUVARD, Chief Insights Officer, WESTWOOD ONE

•STEVE ALLAN, Programming Research Consultant, RESEARCH DIR. INC.

•TODD CAVANAH, VP/Programming, AUDACY/CHICAGO

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

