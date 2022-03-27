Learn What TikTok Can Do For You

The countdown is on -- the kick off of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is just three weeks away and is going to be broadcast in a virtual environment on APRIL 20th & 21st beginning at 8a (PDT) each day across the NUVOODOO CLOUD PLATFORM.

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 AGENDA is our biggest and best yet – check it out, right here! Low dough registration is only $175 for full access to all 18 sessions. Out of work? You get in for just $100.

Not all content is created equal, especially on TIKTOK. Yet success leaves clues. Reimagine your listener input. Highlight the magic of radio. Connect your talent with fans. Drive more listening occasions. Harness the power of TIKTOK.

All of this great content is available to you across your choice of two devices to watch as it happens, or a week later as many times as you line in an on-demand mode beginning MONDAY, MAY 25th.

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 AGENDA is loaded with 87 speakers who will bring you the content you need to see, and they will ask the hard questions in order to affect positive changes in radio, music, streaming and podcasting.

TikTok Influencers: Who Are They, How Are They Shaping Radio & Ratings?

•ANDREW CURRAN, President of DMR/INTERACTIVE moderates a vibrant chat with:

•BRU, nights on AUDACY (@bruontheradio on TIKTOK),

•CHRIS EAGAN, COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Programming,

•JON MILLER, VP/Audience Insights at NIELSEN,

•JUSTIN CHASE, EVP/Programming, BEASLEY

•SHANNON BURNS, midday host on VIRGIN RADIO/CANADA (@itsshannonburns on TIKTOK).

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have 87 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving the audience unaccounted for in ratings -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like, across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when it's convenient for you beginning APRIL 27th.

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success.

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

