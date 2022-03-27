Will Smith: Packing A Punch (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Music dominated the OSCAR ceremony tonight at the 94th ACADEMY AWARDS, with Best Actor winner WILL SMITH dominating conversation by taking a swing at CHRIS ROCK for a joke about his head-shaven wife appearing in "G.I. Jane II." The one-time rapper took home his first Best Actor award for his role in "King Richard," the story of the father of COMPTON, CA hometown tennis stars SERENA and VENUS WILLIAMS.

The night's big winner, "CODA," is the GLOUCESTER, MA-based story of a child of deaf adult fishermen, who wants to be a singer, and has a thing for THE SHAGGS.

SERENA and VENUS were on hand to open the show by introducing BEYONCE, who was livestreamed along with a musical and dance troupe, daughter BLUE IVORY at her side for a dynamic performance of "Be Alive" from a COMPTON court bathed in tennis ball yellow.

It was one of four performances of OSCAR-nominated songs during the ceremony, along with eventual winners BILLIE EILISH and brother FINNEAS' winning "No Time To Die," COLOMBIAN artist SEBASTIAN YATRA's "Dos Oruguitas," from "Encanto" and REBA McENTYRE's take on DIANE WARREN's "Somehow You Do," from the movie "Four Good Days," accompanied by TRAVIS BARKER and SHEILA E on drums. It was WARREN's 13th nomination in the category, but she has yet to win all the marbles.

In the pre-show, HANS ZIMMER won his second OSCAR for the score of "Dune," his first since "The Lion King" in 1995, 27 years ago, the second-longest gap for any composer to HENRY MANCINI. It was his 12th nomination.

Other music-related wins came from THE ROOTS' QUESTLOVE for his acclaimed "Summer Of Love" documentary about the HARLEM FESTIVAL of 1969, the same summer as WOODSTOCK, and "Encanto" as Best Documentary for the LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA score.

Speaking of, the cast of the feature were joined by LUIS FONSI, BECKY G and MEGAN THEE STALLION for a spirited rendition of the breakout hit, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."\

In addition, SEAN P DIDDY COMBS introduced a 50th anniversary for "The Godfather," bringing up AL PACINO, ROBERT DeNIRO and FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA.

