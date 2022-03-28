Programming Smiles Per Hour

The latest from NUVOODOO MEDIA looks at radio and some results from a UN-sponsored WORLD HAPPINESS REPORT, quantifying positive reactions. Positive reactions are tied to endorphin production. NUVOODOO Pres. CAROLYN GILBERT and EVP/Research Analysis LEIGH JACOBS note that radio has the opportunity to drive positive reactions, in particular, three positive emotional aspects measured by the WORLD HAPPINESS REPORT: laughter, enjoyment, and learning something interesting.

NUVOODOO MEDIA suggests that programmers should run everything through three filters in programming:

- Will it make a listener laugh?

- Will listeners enjoy hearing it?

- Will listeners find it interesting?

As GILBERT and JACOBS say in their blog, "It means thinking about your programming in terms of smiles per hour."

See the complete blog post from NUVOODOO MEDIA here.

