New Show, New Partnership

A new podcast studio from COLLAB INC. and iHEARTMEDIA, CURATIVITY, LLC, is focused on producing a slate of podcasts for children and families. The initiative is launching with one new show, "SPYOLOGY SQUAD," starting APRIL 4th,and two existing shows, "KIDS ANIMAL STORIES" and "KIDS SHORT STORIES."

“iHEARTMEDIA is thrilled to team up with COLLAB to launch CURATIVITY, LLC and bring this new entertaining and educational slate of podcasts to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “We’ve seen how popular ‘KIDS ANIMAL STORIES’ and ‘KIDS SHORT STORIES’ are with young listeners, and are excited to offer them a new series from the beloved MR. JIM that tackles science with a fun, adventurous twist.”

“This kids slate is an exciting addition to the world of family-fun entertainment and podcasting,” said COLLAB INC. Chief Strategy Officer ERIC JACKS. “‘SPYOLOGY SQUAD’ is a new kind of show that features an all-star cast to fully immerse young listeners into the world of ninjas, spies, and science -- making any subject matter easy and fun to learn. We’re so excited to be partnering with iHEARTMEDIA to launch CURATIVITY and bring the amazing stories from MR. JIM to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.”

